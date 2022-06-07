News
Bartlesville
Posted: Jun 07, 2022 10:37 AMUpdated: Jun 07, 2022 10:37 AM
City of Bartlesville Accepts Audit Report
Ty Loftis
At the Bartlesville City Council Meeting on Monday evening, council members were presented with financial statements from an independent audit report for the 2021 fiscal year. Senior Manager with Arledge and Associates PC, Kency Duarte presented the report and said things looked fine.
The Bartlesville City Council unanimously elected to receive the single audit for the 2021 fiscal year.
