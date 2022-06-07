Posted: Jun 07, 2022 10:19 AMUpdated: Jun 07, 2022 11:54 AM

Tom Davis

GOP candidate for Congressional District 2, which now includes Bartlesville, Wes Nofire appeared in COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Monday.

Nofire, who sits on the Cherokee Nation Tribal Council, says ironing out the issues with the McGirt decision is an issue he is ready to tackle. He has met with Tribal leaders, Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor andeven Governor Kevin Stitt on this issue that has disrupted the law enforcement and legal system since the Supreme Court ruled on it a couple of years ago.

For those who don't know Wes Nofire, he grew up in rural OK and learned from his parents that hard work is rewarded. He says he tries to instill this principle into his 3 children.