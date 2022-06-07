Posted: Jun 07, 2022 9:30 AMUpdated: Jun 07, 2022 9:44 AM

Tom Davis

Tired of screen battles with the kids? Get the tools you need to make positive changes with this presentation from Dr. Gary Chapman, author of The Five Love Languages, and Arlene Pellicane host of the Happy Home podcast.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Kristie Jardot, Lead Program Coordinator with HeartMatters, invited parents, caring adults and kids aged 14 and up to attend this event on June 16, at 6:30pm at the Oklahoma Wesleyan University Chapel.

Dr. Gary Chapman and Arlene Pellicane will empower you with the tools you need make positive changes in your home. Your family will learn...

⦁ The difference between technology that is healthy and unhealthy (and how to help you kids tell the difference).

⦁ How to fill your child's love tank.

⦁ How to be relational in your family instead of screen driven.

⦁ Things you can do at home to prevent or lessen depression and anxiety in your child.

⦁ What signs of emotional stress you can be watching for.

⦁ Why depression is rising among teenagers.

⦁ How expressing your child's love language can make a big difference in mental health.

Tickets ar $10 at here

Schedule

6:00 PM - 6:30 PM: Coffee and Refreshments