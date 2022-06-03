Posted: Jun 03, 2022 1:54 PMUpdated: Jun 03, 2022 1:56 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council may look to approve budget items when they meet on Monday, June 6, at City Hall, 411 E. Don Tyler Avenue, at 7:00 p.m.

First up, the Council may approve a resolution to amend the fiscal year 2021-2022 budget. From there, the Council will consider approving a resolution to adopt the fiscal year 2022-2023 budget for the City of Dewey and the Dewey Public Works Authority.

Later in the meeting, the Council may approve the employment contract of city judge for fiscal year 2022-2023. Then, the Council may approve to lease property at 530 S. Osage Avenue.

The Dewey Public Works Authority will convene immediately following the Dewey City Council meeting. The Authority is slated to consider the approval of budget items as well.