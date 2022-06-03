Posted: Jun 03, 2022 11:15 AMUpdated: Jun 03, 2022 11:15 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) releases its activity report for the month of May.

According to the data, the BPD responded to 3,793 calls for service. A big bulk of the calls were for traffic stops, which came in at 1,349. Emergency calls for 911 came in at 278. Animal calls came in third place with 245.

Bringing up the back was welfare checks at 194 calls, disturbance calls at 126 calls, suspicious activity at 71 calls, and accidents with 64 calls.

Graphic below courtesy of the BPD.