Posted: Jun 03, 2022 10:34 AMUpdated: Jun 03, 2022 10:34 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

Matt Graves, who is the lead architect in the design of the Osage County Courthouse and annex to go along with it, will give an update regarding how things are going.

There will be two public hearings, as a group is looking to open two separate section lines. Jeremy McLemore with Miller EMS will be at the meeting to give a report stating how things went in Barnsdall and Fairfax during the month of May.

The Board will consider signing a memorandum of agreement with the Osage Nation for the Javine Road project as well.

Monday’s meeting begins at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.