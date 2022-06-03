Posted: Jun 03, 2022 9:42 AMUpdated: Jun 03, 2022 9:42 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, GOP candidate for Oklahoma Attorney General Getner Drummond made his case for the consideration of your vote.

As Attorney General, Gentner Drummond said he will take on a new mission: defend our rights, uphold the Rule of Law, and serve the People of Oklahoma, not the political elite.

Getner said he would defend the state of Oklahoman and all Oklahomans from federal government overreach, enforce our marijuana laws and work on agreements with the tribes to end the lwa enforcement and courts chaos created by the SCOTUS McGirt decision.

Drummond proposes working with all the tribes and creating agreements with each of them to ensure that good people are protected and bad people are off the streets.

ABOUT GETNER DRUMMOND:

Captain Gentner Drummond led the first U.S. Combat mission in the Gulf War and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for “extraordinary achievement”. By the end of Operation Desert Storm, Capt. Drummond was among the most highly decorated Oklahomans of the war.

After completing nearly eight years of service to our country and earning a law degree from Georgetown University, Gentner returned home to Oklahoma to raise his family.

Even though Gentner was a practicing attorney, ranching was in his blood. He had been raised on the family ranch in Osage County, working sunup ’til sundown, including his school work at Hominy Public Schools. Gentner continued that tradition, raising his own children with the same values he had learned from his family.