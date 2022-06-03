Posted: Jun 03, 2022 5:56 AMUpdated: Jun 03, 2022 5:56 AM

Tom Davis

SUNFEST Kicks Off Today at Sooner Park in Bartlesville with a live broadcast on 100.1 KYFM and a T-shirt giveaway.

All types of regional and local musical entertainment will return to Sunfest this year. In all, nearly three dozen groups and individuals will provide free entertainment on three stages throughout the park.

Youthfest is an attraction designed especially for children of all ages. Several games and crafts will be available for the kiddos. Again, it’s all free!

Join 100.1 KYFM for a live broadast from SUNFEST startng at 4pm where we will give away our new summer t-shirts from our broadcasting booth onsite until 6pm.