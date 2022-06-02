Posted: Jun 02, 2022 4:20 PMUpdated: Jun 02, 2022 4:20 PM

Max Gross

The OU softball team earned a loud victory in game one of the Women’s College World Series on Thursday. The Sooners thumped Northwestern 13-2 in the first round contest.

Oklahoma dominated the game offensively after a slow start. The Sooners scored six runs in the third inning and seven runs in the fourth inning. Tiare Jennings open the door with a third inning grand slam. Then Jana Johns opened the flood gates with another grand slam in fourth inning.

Hope Trautwein was solid in the circle as she only surrendered one run in her 4 2/3 inning of work. Jordy Bahl earned the final out for the Sooners as she made a brief return.

OU will now play Texas for an epic rivalry in the winner’s bracket game on Saturday at 3 p.m. Oklahoma State will face Arizona tonight at 8:30. We will carry all the WCWS games this weekend on Sports Talk 99.1 FM – KPGM.