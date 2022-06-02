Posted: Jun 02, 2022 2:50 PMUpdated: Jun 02, 2022 2:52 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying a woman that found a purse and allegedly used credit/debit cards found inside.

If you have any information, you can call the Crime Stoppers of Bartlesville’s hotline at 918.336.CLUE.

Tips can also be submitted online at p3tips.com.

Photo courtesy: Crime Stoppers of Bartlesville