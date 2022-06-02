Posted: Jun 02, 2022 2:01 PMUpdated: Jun 02, 2022 2:10 PM

Nominations are made and budgets receive approval during the latest Bartlesville Development Authority (BDA) meeting on Thursday morning.

After a presentation of the April 2022 financial statements, the BDA moved to re-appoint Drew Ihrig to the Board of Trustees. Diana Adams was elected for serve as the BDA Chairwoman for fiscal year 2022-2023. Lastly, Jamie Bennett was chosen to serve as the BDA's secretary/treasurer for fiscal year 2022-2023.

From there the BDA would approve a fiscal year 2022-2023 budget request from Visit Bartlesville. They would later approve a contract with Visitor's Inc. subject to the BDA fiscal year contract by the Bartlesville City Council.

Visit Bartlesville Executive Director Maria Gus went over the annual report for 2021-2022, stating they had an $871,829 fiscal impact last year. Gus said they received $352,000 in support from the BDA. She said the return on investment was 148-percent.

"Killers of the Flower Moon" / Project "Grey Horse," was a substantial portion of that impact. Gus says they rented three hotel properties in their entirety for the duration of production. She says this doesn't include the apartments and other spaces Apple Studios rented while in the City of Bartlesville.

Including the 2020-2021 fiscal year, Killers of the Flower Moon generated $35-million of economic impact, including $857,000 in fiscal impact (sales tax and hotel tax combined).

Gus presented on the fact that large gymnastic and swimming meets and group tours resumed normal operations, accounting for over $2-million in additional economic impact and over $50,000 in fiscal impact.

Later in the meeting, the BDA would approve its proposed operating budget for presentation to the Bartlesville City Council for fiscal year 2022-2023 allocation from the Economic Development Fund. They also approved the 2022-2023 Economic Development contract between the BDA and the City of Bartlesville.