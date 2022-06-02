Posted: Jun 02, 2022 1:24 PMUpdated: Jun 02, 2022 1:24 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man accused in the shooting death of two individuals appeared in Washington County court on Wednesday. Gregory Rogers is facing one count of murder in the first degree with deliberate intent and possession of a firearm after former conviction. Rogers was slated to appear for district court arraignment but the matter was passed to July 20.

Rogers appeared in custody with his attorney Chase McBride. The defendant could have been asked to enter a plea in the matter for the first time.

Probable cause was found against Rogers in the shooting death of Van Parson at a preliminary hearing in April. Parson was one of two men that Rogers allegedly shot and killed at the Kickstand Saloon in Bartlesville on December 13, 2021. The other victim, Austin Standeford, is a member of the Shawnee Tribe. Therefore Rogers cannot be prosecuted in Washington County for that crime.

Rogers remains in custody at the Washington County Jail on a $2,000,000 bond.