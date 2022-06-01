Posted: Jun 01, 2022 2:57 PMUpdated: Jun 01, 2022 2:57 PM

Max Gross

Two Dewey men were arrested for allegedly stealing copper wire from a local business. Kelly Malicoat and Kristopher Chapman appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on facing two felony counts stemming from the alleged incident.

According to an affidavit, the alleged incident occurred at Cornerstone Electric in Dewey, located on the 1000 block of Washington Boulevard. A witness reported that two men were alleged to have been involved in a theft from the business.

Surveillance video shows Malicoat enter the area with an empty duffle bag. A co-defendant, Kristopher Chapman is then seen carrying the bag which appeared to be full and heavy. This had been a recurring pattern over a span of two days. Officers discovered a backpack full of copper wire. Chapman was also found to be in possession of MDMA and marijuana.

Bond for both co-defendant’s was set at $15,000.