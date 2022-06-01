Posted: Jun 01, 2022 2:00 PMUpdated: Jun 01, 2022 2:07 PM

Garrett Giles

The Green Thumb Garden Club is gearing up to host a garden tour in the Bartlesville area.

Chairwoman Kloma Laws thanks the four homeowners that are opening up their homes for the tour. Laws says this event will serve as a fundraiser for the Green Thumb Garden Club. She says most of the proceeds will go towards helping them maintain the garden club corner at Highway 75 and Frank Phillips Boulevard in Bartlesville.

The corner is quite a project. Laws says the work began in 1976. She says there was 15 garden clubs in town at the time, but there is only one club in the area now.

If you wish to join the Green Thumb Garden Club, you can message them on Facebook. You can call Laws at 918.213.5519 if you wish to become a member.

The homes to be featured in the garden tour are listed below:

3104 Cambridge Court

2816 Montrose Drive

1007 King's Circle

2619 Starview

The tour will take place on Saturday, June 11 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Sunday, June 12 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Tickets cost $6 for adults. All kids under college age are free to participate.

To purchase tickets, visit Green Thumb Nursery & Greenhouses, located at 4605 Nowata Road in Bartlesville. You can purchase tickets at each home during the event as well.