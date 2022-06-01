Posted: Jun 01, 2022 12:26 PMUpdated: Jun 01, 2022 12:26 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage Hills State Park will be hosting a free fishing clinic this Friday morning at 9 a.m. at Lookout Lake. The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife will be on hand talking about fishing and teaching individuals how to do it. A road and reel, along with bait will be provided.

The Osage Hills Pool is also scheduled to open that day. Throughout the summer, the pool will be open Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. Children six and under are admitted for $2 and all others must pay $4.