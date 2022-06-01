Posted: Jun 01, 2022 10:46 AMUpdated: Jun 01, 2022 10:49 AM

Garrett Giles

The Delaware Tribe of Indians purchases the Fred Falleaf Campgrounds located near Copan on Road 600.

The Delaware Tribal Council announced the purchase of the pow wow grounds on Saturday during the 57th annual Delaware Pow Wow as Elaine and Jack Clinton are set to retire. Don Wilson and Numerous Falleaf started the pow wow on the original allotted land, which has always been Indian owned, according to the Council.

The Delaware Tribe of Indians states that the grounds will now be guaranteed to remain in the hands of the Delaware, for the care and continuality of the Tribe's culture for many more generations to come.

Photo courtesy: The Delaware Tribe of Indians' Facebook page.