Posted: Jun 01, 2022 9:41 AMUpdated: Jun 01, 2022 9:43 AM

Garrett Giles

Washington County Community Council (WCCC) will host "Heroes on the Field" at noon on Saturday, June 18, with the hopes of filling the stands at Bill Doenges Memorial Stadium in Bartlesville.

This will be a competitive game of slow pitch softball between cops and firemen. You can come to the ball game wearing blue or red while showing your support for local law enforcement and the WCCC, which is a group that looks to provide positive mentorship towards our youth and young adults.

WCCC wants to create long lasting positive examples with the community, local law enforcement, and firemen.

Cost to attend "Heroes on the Field" is $5 adults. Kids get in free.

There will be cornhole, music, inflatables, sponsor booths, and other activities prior to the game. The fun starts at 10:00 a.m.