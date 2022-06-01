Posted: Jun 01, 2022 9:41 AMUpdated: Jun 01, 2022 10:32 AM

Tom Davis

The OKM Music Festival, which was originally was called the OK Mozart International Festival when it began in 1983, is just days away!

This Bartlesville event held each June was named for the Austrian classical composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. During the years, programs expanded to include everything from classical and contemporary music to bluegrass, gospel and popular music.

As the festival continued to evolve and bring on more variety in music genres, the time was ripe for a name change. In 2017, the OK Mozart Music Festival became known as OKM Music, still retaining its early heritage with OKM, but going a step further to include all music.

The Main Stage Performances June 9 through June 13 includes; FESTIVAL KICK-OFF w/Bartlesville Civic Ballet,Sarah Maud Band, Tulsa Honors Baroque Orchestra and theFeatured Film: Top Hat; Josh Turner with Madi McGuire and Hot Club of Cowtown at Woolaroc; AN EVENING OF JAZZ with Catherine Russell; BLUEGRASS IN THE AFTERNOON w/Amanda Cook Band; and THE FESTIVAL FINALE: PROGRESSIVE CLASSICAL CONCERT w/ Tulsa Honors Baroque Orchestra Lorelei Barton, Balourdet, and the Quartet Verona Quartet.

The free Showcase Series includes Mozart Snapshots and Mozart Café staring Katie Mahan; CRUSA String Quartet;Madi McGuire; Rose Rock String Quartet; Ad Lib Singers; Opus 76 Quartet and Opus 76 Quartet.