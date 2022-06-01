Posted: Jun 01, 2022 9:16 AMUpdated: Jun 01, 2022 9:18 AM

Garrett Giles

The Caney Police Department (CPD) arrests a woman for auto theft.

According to the CPD, an officer took a report of a stolen vehicle in the 200 Block of South Wood Street on Tuesday morning. The officer was able to locate the stolen 2007 Ford Taurus a short time later at North Wood St. and Harvey Avenue. Katy Kelso of Caney, Kansas, was taken into custody for driving with an expired driver's license, felony auto theft, and interference with a law enforcement officer.

Kelso is on bond release from other pending Montgomery County criminal cases. She was transported to the Montgomery County Jail on the listed charges. The stolen vehicle was turned back over to the owner.