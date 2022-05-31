Posted: May 31, 2022 2:40 PMUpdated: May 31, 2022 2:40 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested on a warrant after allegedly eluding police. Christian Bailey was not present during arraignments on Tuesday at the Washington County Courthouse. The defendant is in a treatment facility and will have potential felony charges filed against him on June 10.

According to an affidavit, a police pursuit of the defendant occurred through Bartlesville and Dewey, and parts of Osage County. The search was ultimately terminated and the vehicle was recovered with no occupants near Hulah Lake.

Bailey was chased by BPD officers until reaching Swan Drive and Nowata Road when the pursuit was terminated. Dewey officers pursued near Minnesota Street and Highway 123 until Bailey left city limits. The chase made it to Bartlesville again with the suspect reaching 86 miles per hour on Lupa Avenue and nearly striking a pedestrian. BPD once again terminated the pursuit at the western city limits.

A BPD officer wrecked his patrol vehicle during the course of the pursuit. Officers were able to locate the defendant at his home the next day and he admitted to driving the vehicle. Bailey said he was unsure why he ran. Bailey’s bond was set at $50,000.