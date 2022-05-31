The Lowe Family Young Scholars Program presents their annual wine tasting and food sampling fundraising event on June 18, 2022 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church at 210 E 9th St. in Bartlesville.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Michael Secora and Cindy Dronyk invited everyone to attend the Uncork Your Support event and asked that you secure your tickets by June 10, 2022.

The mission of the LFYS Program is to assist academically promising, yet economically disadvantaged students in the Bartlesville Public School System to earn a college degree.

The Lowe Family Young Scholars Program is divided into two components: the student mentoring program and the college scholarship endowment. The mentoring program provides funding for field trips and operating expenses, as well as quarterly volunteer and meeting activities. Our college scholarships wouldn't be possible without our partners Oklahoma Wesleyan University, Rogers State University, and Oklahoma State University.