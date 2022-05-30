Posted: May 30, 2022 3:57 PMUpdated: May 30, 2022 3:57 PM

Ty Loftis

The Ramona Cemetery was filled with people showing their respect on this Memorial Day as the American Legion Post 334 and Auxiliary conducted ceremonies for those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

Post Commander Lester Gagan emceed the event, but it was Courtney Gagan who talked about a recent trip she was on with several veterans where she learned the true definition of brotherhood.

Sharon Reece with the Veterans Connection Organization presented American Legion Post 334 with a $500 community service award from Jo Allyn Lowe’s family. That was given to the post for the great volunteer work they do.

Here is Jana Tate's rendition of the Star Spangled Banner.