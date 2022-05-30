Posted: May 30, 2022 9:56 AMUpdated: May 30, 2022 9:56 AM

The Washington County Commissioners will resume business after Memorial Day.

A resolution for donation to Washington County Emergency Management for volunteer fire departments from the Cherokee Nation will be weighed when the Commissioners meet on Tuesday.

Next, there will be a resolution regarding a public hearing to be held on July 5 for the possible alteration by closure and reservation of SW Willow Avenue. This would begin approximately 216-feet south of the intersection of East Tuxedo Boulevard and SW Willow Ave., ending at the terminus of SW Willow Ave., approximately 122-feet.

Later in the meeting, a detention services agreement between ROCMND Are Youth Services, Inc. and the Commissioners for fiscal year 2022-2023 may receive approval.

Job descriptions for Washington County Information Technology Employees will then be considered. That will be followed by the possible awarding of six month road materials bids for June 1, 2022 to Nov. 30, 2022.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, May 31, at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Administration Building, located at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville.