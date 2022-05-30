Posted: May 30, 2022 9:46 AMUpdated: May 30, 2022 9:49 AM

Garrett Giles

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) out of Tulsa, there is severe weather potential following a beautiful Memorial Day weekend.

On Monday, Alan Crone with News on 6 confirmed the potential for severe weather on Tuesday. Crone says there are possible chances of storm on Tuesday morning. He says higher chances for strong to severe storms may take place Tuesday afternoon into the nighttime hours.

Large hail and damaging winds are the primary threats. The NWS states that thunderstorm chances are forecast to continue into Wednesday across the region as a slow moving cold front pushes through.

Photo courtesy: NWS