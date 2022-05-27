Posted: May 27, 2022 3:17 PMUpdated: May 27, 2022 3:25 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville First Baptist Church holds funeral services for former Washington County Undersheriff Dennis Nix on Friday afternoon.

Those speaking in remembrance of Nix included his son-in-law Nick Sterner, Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden, and Pastor James Biesiadecki.

Pastor Biesiadecki said Nix would really enjoy that friends, family and fellow church-goers were gathered together to sing about the Savior for whom he lived his life. He says they were there to remember Nix and to point to the Lord Jesus Christ.

Nix, 77, of Dewey, died suddenly on Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Bartlesville. Dennis was born October 22, 1944, in Ponca City, Oklahoma, to parents George Leo and Juanita Faye (Freeman) Nix. He graduated from Dewey High School.

After high school, Nix joined the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1966. Following his time in the armed forces, Dennis worked for P66 construction. He then went to work at the Bartlesville Police Department, where he served for twenty years. He then went to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, where he served another twenty years, some of which, he was the Undersheriff. Following his retirement from the Sheriff’s office, Dennis worked at the RSU Campus for ten years all while owning and operating his own security company, Tri-Cross Security L.L.C.

Nix married Peggy Sue Thompson on June 19, 1982. The couple enjoyed over thirty-nine years together.

Nix received several awards throughout his law enforcement career, two of those being Bartlesville Policeman of the year in 1970 and Deputy of the year in 1995. He was also a bomb tech for the city from 1982 to this day, even responding as a bomb tech to the Murrah Building Bombing in Oklahoma City. He was also on the 11th Judicial Drug Task Force. He was a man of integrity and great regard.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son Christian Nix and grandchild Taylor Nix.

Nix is survived by his wife, Peggy Sue, of the home; sons Jason Nix and Shane Nix and wife Katelynn; daughter Michelle Sterner and husband Nicholas; grandchildren Khaleah, Jonathan, Nathan, Natalie, Christopher, Genesis, Gabriel, and Benjamin.

A funeral procession full of law enforcement vehicles made its way from the Bartlesville First Baptist Church east on Frank Phillips Boulevard before heading north through Dewey on Highway 75. Video can be viewed below as the procession would pass by Bartlesville Radio on Friday afternoon.

Interment took place at Dewey Cemetery. The Bartlesville Police Department and Washington County Sheriff's Office held honor guard services.

To watch the streamed services from Bartlesville First Baptist Chruch for Undersheriff Dennis Nix on Friday afternoon, click here.