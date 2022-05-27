Posted: May 27, 2022 12:40 PMUpdated: May 27, 2022 12:40 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Tuesday morning.

During that meeting, there will be discussion regarding the possibility of constructing an annex in Skiatook. This comes in the wake of former district two commissioner Kevin Paslay talking about the need for that at last week’s meeting during citizens input.

Jeff Bute will also be at the meeting to talk about the monster truck race occurring in late June and what kind of shape the outdoor arena may be in following that event. The Board will also consider signing an agreement with PSO for a temporary staging area at the fairgrounds.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 10 a.m.