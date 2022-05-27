Posted: May 27, 2022 11:20 AMUpdated: May 27, 2022 11:20 AM

Garrett Giles

The Chris Gailey American Legion Post in Ramona will hold a Memorial Day service.

Post Commander Lester Gagan says the service will begin at 11:15 a.m. at the Ramona Cemetery. He says they will serve free hot dogs, chips and soft drinks following the ceremony at the Legion building, located at 400 Veterans Boulevard.

Volunteers and Legion members decorated veteran graves on Friday morning.