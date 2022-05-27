Posted: May 27, 2022 10:05 AMUpdated: May 27, 2022 10:05 AM

Garrett Giles

Crime Stoppers of Bartlesville lists Derrick Kellum as wanted for domestic abuse/aggravated assault in its latest Felon Friday post on social media.

If you have any information surrounding this case, you can leave anonymous tips when you call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 918.336.CLUE. You can also submit tips here.

Tips that lead to the arrest of the wanted individual could be subject to a monetary reward.

For more information on Crime Stoppers and Felon Friday, click here.