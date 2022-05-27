News
Crime
Posted: May 27, 2022 10:05 AMUpdated: May 27, 2022 10:05 AM
Crime Stoppers Felon Friday: Derrick Kellum
Garrett Giles
Crime Stoppers of Bartlesville lists Derrick Kellum as wanted for domestic abuse/aggravated assault in its latest Felon Friday post on social media.
If you have any information surrounding this case, you can leave anonymous tips when you call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 918.336.CLUE. You can also submit tips here.
Tips that lead to the arrest of the wanted individual could be subject to a monetary reward.
For more information on Crime Stoppers and Felon Friday, click here.
