Posted: May 27, 2022 10:00 AMUpdated: May 27, 2022 10:11 AM

Garrett Giles

Police Chief Tracy Roles joins us in studio for Bartlesville Chief Chat to discuss upcoming events and to announce that they are hiring.

If anyone is interested in becoming a police officer that serves the City of Bartlesville, Chief Roles encourages you to apply. Chief Roles says they stand out because they offer community events such as MILO Days and public meetings. He says they do these things because they want to be different than the stereotype that law enforcement has today.

Chief Roles says they put on these events so they can best serve the community by being as transparent and honest as possible. He says they want to gain the public's trust, because they will not be efficient or effective if they don't have your trust.

Candidates can apply by calling the Bartlesville Police Department's Training Division at 918.338.4054, or by visiting the BPD's website here.

Chief Roles asks that you read everything carefully because not everyone is qualified to become a police officer. After you read through everything and still have it on your heart to apply, Chief Roles encourages you to apply and join their team of dedicated men and women. He says they are looking for good people that they can mold into great officers.

Also in the program, Chief Roles talked about MILO Day set for June 6 and June 7 and how the public can take part of the training. More information can be found here.

The Bartlesville Police Department's next community meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 21 at Tri County Tech in the Cherokee Room. The meeting will begin at 7:00 p.m. Chief Roles says they want to field your questions and hear your concerns. If you're unable to attend, the following meeting will be held in downtown Bartlesville in July. More details to come.

Bartlesville Chief Chat will air again on Thursday, June 30, at 8:30 a.m. KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3, 95.1 FM and KWONTV.com will have the broadcast of the program.

If you have questions before the program, you can call 918.336.1400. You can also email your questions to Chief Roles at tdroles@cityofbartlesville.org, or Garrett Giles at garrett@bartlesvilleradio.com.