Posted: May 27, 2022 9:56 AMUpdated: May 27, 2022 9:56 AM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska City Council held a special meeting on Thursday evening that resulted in City Manager Jerry Eubanks handing in his resignation. That will take effect May 31st.

This comes in the wake of Kay County Prosecutors filing three felony charges against Eubanks on Wednesday. Per online court documents, these charges include conspiracy, embezzlement of property and obtaining property by trick or deception.

An affidavit reveals that the Blackwell Police Chief wanted assistance from the OSBI and that a sum of $32,000 was allegedly embezzled from the Blackwell Municipal Government. His wife, Sherry is being accused of committing these same crimes.

Eubanks was also charged in late March with felony fraud and a misdemeanor count of personal interest of an official in a transaction in Major County. These charges allegedly took place when he was the City Manager of Fairview.

At Thursday’s meeting, the council voted 3-2 to accept Eubanks’ resignation. Council members Rodger Milleson and Mark Buchanan voted against it.