Oklahoma

Posted: May 27, 2022 3:29 AMUpdated: May 27, 2022 3:29 AM

Candidates for OK House Dist. 11 and US Senate Featured in Thursday's Forums at OKWU

Tom Davis

 

The Washington County Republican Party in partnership with Bartlesville Radio hosted a pair of candidate forums Thurdsay at the Oklahoma Wesleyan University Chapel.

 

The first of two forums featured OK House District 11 incumbent Wendi Stearman and challenger John B. Kane at 6pm. The US Senate candidates forum took place shortly therafter.

 

The forums were carried live on KWONTV.com, KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3 and 95.1 with Tom Davis serving as your moderator. You can watch the event on demand at www.KWONTV.com

 

The forums were sponsored on KWON by Phillips 66, Wooden Buffalo, LPL Painting and Timmons Sheet Metal.


