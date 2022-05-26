Posted: May 26, 2022 3:04 PMUpdated: May 26, 2022 3:04 PM

Max Gross

10 individuals appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday. All were served warrants as a part of an Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics investigation into a drug smuggling ring in northeast Oklahoma and southeast Kansas. In total, 13 warrants were served through the investigation.

The investigation centered around the drug distribution activities of Richard Lindsey, an Ocheleta man who has a history of drug related crimes dating back to the 1980s. Lindsey was primarily distributing methamphetamine.

A wiretap of Lindsey’s phone revealed that he used several sub-dealers. All subjects that interacted with Lindsey were arrested for taking part in the conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Undercover agents made seven controlled purchases from Lindsey.

One of the scheduled buys set up was from Jimmy Teague of Dewey. Lindsey was present at an address on 1300 Road in Dewey where undercover agents made the purchase. Six other scheduled purchases occurred at the Bartlesville Homeland parking lot on Washington Boulevard.

Agents believed Lindsey was supplied with the methamphetamine from co-defendant Michael Geeding. Kevin Sykes, Michael Catlin, Richard Royer, Scott Prudhomme, Christina Tagliaferri, Raymond Griggs, Richard Hise, Brian Rouse, Lori Creech and Caleb Teague were co-defendants who are alleged to have purchased meth from Lindsey.

During the investigation agents seized up to 35 pounds of methamphetamine. All co-defendants appeared in court from the Washington County Jail. All are set to return to court on June 10 for the felony status docket.