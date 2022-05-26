News
Osage Nation
May 26, 2022
Land for New Osage Nation Health Complex Purchased
The final piece of the puzzle has been put in place to construct a new Wahzhazhe Health Center, as last week the Osage Nation purchased the property at 310 E. Main Street in Pawhuska, otherwise known as the old Safeway. The property was bought for just over $262,000.
Over the last 16 months, multiple properties have been purchased in downtown Pawhuska to build a state-of-the-art healthcare facility that will stretch two blocks. The location is designed to provide both easy access and meet the needs of a growing population, as Health Authority Board Chair Cindra Shangreau explains:
“I am thrilled that this has come to fruition. This new center is going to make a massive impact on the services we are able to provide to our patients, as well as the downtown Pawhuska landscape.”
Current plans are to demolish the building currently occupying the space in October. Design plans for the nearly 65,000 square foot facility include an expansion to patient exam rooms, the addition of an MR machine and space for a dental and X-ray labs.
