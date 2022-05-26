News
Oklahoma
Posted: May 26, 2022 10:29 AMUpdated: May 26, 2022 1:47 PM
GOP OK House Dist. 11 and US Senate Forums Tonight at OKWU
Tom Davis
The Washington County Republican Party in partnership with Bartlesville Radio will host a candidate forum tonight at 6pm at the Oklahoma Wesleyan University Chapel.
The forum will first host OK House District 11 incumbent Wendi Stearman and challenger John B. Kane at 6pm. The US Senate candidates forum will take place shortly therafter.
The forums will be carried live on KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3 and 95.1 and on KWONTV.com with Tom Davis serving as your moderator. The forums sponsored on KWON by Phillips 66, Wooden Buffalo, LPL Painting and Timmons Sheet Metal.
