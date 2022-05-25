Posted: May 25, 2022 2:57 PMUpdated: May 25, 2022 2:57 PM

Garrett Giles

Senator Nathan Dahm, a Republican of Broken Arrow, filed Senate Concurrent Resolution 33 Wednesday condemning President Biden’s comment that he’d like to give the World Health Organization (WHO) more power to regulate the United States’ public health policy.

In a statement, Dahm said:

“Per the United States Constitution, the U.S. Senate must ratify all treaties, and the presidency has no authority to enter into an agreement or policy to circumvent this Constitutional requirement. The reports that this administration is contemplating giving up American and Oklahoman sovereignty to a foreign and international organization – especially an organization controlled by the Chinese communists – are very troubling, and I want our citizens to know that I vehemently oppose such a move.”

The resolution affirms that if this policy were in place and not properly ratified as a treaty by the U.S. Senate that it would be null and void in the state.

SCR 33 is now available to be heard by the Senate and House. Representative Sean Roberts, a Republican from Hominy, is the House principal author.