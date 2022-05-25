Posted: May 25, 2022 2:51 PMUpdated: May 25, 2022 2:51 PM

Max Gross

Highway 20 near Skiatook is partially shut down due to flooding from the heavy rains the area has been experiencing over the last few days. The affected area is between State Highway 11 and North Lewis Avenue. One eastbound lane of SH-20 is currently open, according to a report from our news partners with The News on 6.

We had reported earlier today that the Caney River near Collinsville and Ramona could see minor flooding. The current stage of the river is at 27 feet near the NWS station in Collinsville. Projected crests could be as high as 29 feet which is in the moderate flood stage.