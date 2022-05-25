Posted: May 25, 2022 2:13 PMUpdated: May 25, 2022 2:13 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska Public Schools continues to serve meals throughout the summer to students. Families will be able to pick up breakfast from 7:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the elementary school. Deliveries will also begin at 10 a.m. daily to designated locations. Superintendent David Cash says this is nothing new and being able to do this has been rewarding.

These services will be offered Monday through Friday.