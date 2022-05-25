Posted: May 25, 2022 11:20 AMUpdated: May 25, 2022 11:21 AM

Garrett Giles

Crime Stoppers of Bartlesville lists Timothy Roop as wanted for eluding a peace officer in its latest Wanted Wednesday post on social media.

If you have any information, you can call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 918.336.CLUE and leave anonymous tips. You can submit tips online at p3tips.com.

Tips that lead to the arrest of the wanted suspect could be subject to a monetary reward.

