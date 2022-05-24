Posted: May 24, 2022 5:49 PMUpdated: May 24, 2022 5:49 PM

Max Gross

The Bartlesville City Planning Commission recommended a pediatric medical facility to be built on rezoned land northeast of the Washington Park Mall. A public hearing took place at Tuesday night’s meeting.

The 12-acre plot of land had previously been zoned as residential since 1966 but would change over to commercial in to he proposed agreement. Kristi Minor would be the proposed practitioner to run the clinic.

The project would include an extension of Bartlett Avenue to serve the area. Greg Collins from the Community Development Department said only one homeowner from the area raised concerns.

The remaining 58 acres of land on the plot would remain under residential zoning for the possibility of a housing development in the future. The proposal was approved unanimously by the CPC and will be recommended to the city council next month.