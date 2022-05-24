Posted: May 24, 2022 2:49 PMUpdated: May 24, 2022 2:49 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman was arrested on a warrant for an assault and battery charge as well as unauthorized use of a vehicle. Darian Alexander appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday where multiple felony charges were presented for the August 2021 incident.

According to an affidavit, an argument was occurring at The Willows Apartments on Hazel Drive in Bartlesville. Multiple parties were engaged in a verbal altercation when Alexander punched a male victim in the face. Alexander then took the victim’s vehicle and drove to a different part of the complex.

A witness claimed that Alexander spat in another victims face. Video of another altercation shows Alexander attempting to stomp on a man. Her bond was set at $25,000 in this matter.

Alexander was also charged with failure to appear in a separate matter. It is alleged that the defendant did not show up for a preliminary hearing for a malicious injury to property case. Her bond was set at $10,000 in this matter.