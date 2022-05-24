Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

May 24, 2022

Nutrition Department Receives Funding for Coming Fiscal Year

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Nutrition Department will be serving upwards of 560 people throughout the county to start the 2022-2023 fiscal year. At Monday's commissioner's meeting, the Board was presented with a grant application in which Title III funding totaled just over $525,000 and funding from the Nutrition Services Incentives Program was nearly $30,000. Nutrition Director Kyme Vincent explains how this money will be used.

 

Funding from the incentive program is federal money, as it is a USDA loan. Vincent hopes that money will increase, as the federal government has a different fiscal year than the State of Oklahoma.


