Posted: May 23, 2022 6:43 PMUpdated: May 23, 2022 6:43 PM

Max Gross

The Bartlesville City Council approved a bid for the purchase of S9.5-million for the 2022 Series combined purpose general obligation bonds. The council heard a brief presentation from representatives from Public Finance Law Group.

The bonds were sold on Monday on what was a busy day on the market. Nate Ellis said that benefitted the City of Bartlesville. Ellis talks further about the bonds.

The council also approved action authorize city staff to negotiate a lease between First Christian Church and the City of Bartlesville. This allows the council to move forward with an agreement that has been previously discussed, but also allows them time to gather more info.

The city staff also convened to a budget workshop but took no action on any items.