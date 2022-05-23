Posted: May 23, 2022 3:03 PMUpdated: May 23, 2022 3:15 PM

Garrett Giles

The City of Bartlesville is mourning the loss of longtime local lawman Dennis Nix, who passed away over the weekend.

Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles says Officer Nix was a great man that always treated him with respect. Roles says he has never heard anyone speak a negative word about Nix, which speaks a lot to his character and the character of his family. He asks you to keep the Nix family in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate through this difficult time with them.

In a statement, City Manager Mike Bailey said:

"Today we are mourning the loss of one of the finest peace officers our community has ever had. Dennis was truly one of a kind. He will be missed."

Dennis started his law enforcement career with the Bartlesville Police Department in 1968, serving as an officer for five years and as a detective with the Criminal Investigations Division for 15. He was one of the first certified bomb technicians in the state, and he was the first K-9 handler in Washington County. His work with the area's first K-9, "Stray," helped set the pace for those who would come after.

Following his retirement with BPD, he served with the Washington County Sheriff's Office as an investigator and, later in his career, as undersheriff.

Services for Nix will be held at Bartlesville First Baptist Church at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 27. Interment will follow at the Dewey Cemetery. The Washington County Sheriff's Office and the Bartlesville Police Department will provide Honor Guard services. The service will be live-streamed on the church's Facebook page.