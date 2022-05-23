Posted: May 23, 2022 12:25 PMUpdated: May 23, 2022 12:25 PM

Garrett Giles

The City of Bartlesville's Utility Billing Office opens 30 minutes later than usual to honor the life of one of their own.

A memorial dedication was held on Monday morning for Brenda Kiselak, a beloved City employee who passed away on Dec. 27, 2021.

Other city employees donated money to purchase a memorial bench in Kiselak's honor, which will be installed at the Bartlesville Public Library, 600 S. Johnstone Avenue.