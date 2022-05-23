News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: May 23, 2022 12:25 PMUpdated: May 23, 2022 12:25 PM
Bench Dedicated to Honor City of Bartlesville's Kiselak
Garrett Giles
The City of Bartlesville's Utility Billing Office opens 30 minutes later than usual to honor the life of one of their own.
A memorial dedication was held on Monday morning for Brenda Kiselak, a beloved City employee who passed away on Dec. 27, 2021.
Other city employees donated money to purchase a memorial bench in Kiselak's honor, which will be installed at the Bartlesville Public Library, 600 S. Johnstone Avenue.
