Posted: May 23, 2022 11:21 AMUpdated: May 23, 2022 11:21 AM

Garrett Giles

Family HealthCare Clinic will provide a free presentation titled, “Opioids + You: Effects on the Body” on Tuesday, June 7 at noon at the Bartlesville Public Library.

The presentation, led by Jennifer Conant, Nurse Practitioner at Family HealthCare Clinic will provide information about opioids and fentanyl, how these drugs affect the body, and how attendees can help end the epidemic.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Health, Oklahoma Overdose Prevention, the opioid prescription rate for Washington County adults was 11-percent higher than the state rate (2017). Thirty-two Oklahomans die per month from unintended prescription opioid overdose.

“The opioid epidemic is a public health crisis,” states nurse practitioner Jennifer Conant. “Patients and caregivers must have the necessary education to make informed decisions and know when to seek help.”

The presentation is free and open to the public.

Family HealthCare Clinic provides quality, affordable, and accessible health education for those without insurance or those on state supported Medicaid (SoonerCare). The clinic is open Monday through Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Call today to make an appointment at 918.336.4822.

Family HealthCare Clinic is a Bartlesville Regional United Way organization.