Posted: May 20, 2022 2:36 PMUpdated: May 20, 2022 2:36 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday where he was charged violating a protective order. Jonathon Stacy was present in custody where the misdemeanor charge was presented.

Court documents allege that Stacy made repeated attempts to make contact with a female victim that had a protective order against him. It is alleged Stacy sent multiple text messages to the victim requesting that she drop the protective order against him.

The order was granted on February 10 originally. The victim claimed further allegations in the protective order filing. The defendant is not facing any further criminal charges. Bond for Stacy was set at $2,500 with a condition of no contact with the victim.