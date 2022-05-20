Posted: May 20, 2022 11:12 AMUpdated: May 20, 2022 11:12 AM

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning at which time the Board will continue discussion on the construction of the courthouse annex.

Matt Littleton and Cliff Crawford with Cardinal Building Solutions will give the owner’s representation for the courthouse annex. The Board will consider taking action on that item. The Board will also consider establishing a point of contact for the project.

Board members will consider allowing bulls and broncs to use the indoor arena at the fairgrounds at a reduced rate next Saturday. There will also be consideration to sign an MOU with the Osage Nation to overlay Javine Rd. from Highway 20 to Highway 11. This stretches nearly 12 miles of roadway.

Monday's meeting is slated to start at 10 a.m.