Posted: May 20, 2022 4:10 AMUpdated: May 20, 2022 4:10 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Barnsdall’s graduating class of 2022 moved their tassels on Thursday night, as commencement took place in Bartlesville.

Barnsdall held its graduation at the Bartlesville Community Center for the second straight year, and a solid crowd congratulated the graduates on their accomplishments.

Six valedictorians spoke during the ceremony. Tina Owens was one of the honorees – Owens talks about the next chapter of the Panther’s lives.

This was the 101st commencement in Barnsdall Public School’s history. We aired the ceremony on Sports Talk 1500 AM – 99.1 FM – KPGM thanks to Holden's Septic, the Barnsdall Nursing Home, and Performance Operating Company.