Posted: May 19, 2022 2:47 PMUpdated: May 19, 2022 3:08 PM

Garrett Giles

During Car Talk on KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3, 95.1 FM and KWONTV.com, Brad Doenges – the Owner of the Doenges Family of Autos and the Chairman for the Price Tower Arts Center Board of Trustees – made comment on an article recently released by the Bartlesville Examiner Enterprise (EE). The article states that Bartlesville’s Price Tower is in financial trouble.

The Price Tower exists on the support from members and people like you. Doenges says those who visit the space, support the Price Tower, and eat on site have been the ones who take care of the structure. Doenges says the Price Tower has managed to build the hospitality part of their operation out to have an incredible hotel and restaurant. He says they have a facility that takes a lot of [hard work] to manage.

Doenges thanks everyone for their support. He says the Board's goal is to establish an endowment to preserve and protect the Price Tower forever. Until that day comes, it is critical that people keep bringing the space to life.

The resources that have been poured into the Price Tower have been phenomenal. Doenges says this really started with the creation of the Bartlesville Community Center nearly 40 years ago. He says Tower Center at Unity Square has been an instrumental piece over the last three years as well.

Tours take place daily at the Price Tower, located at 510 Dewey Avenue in Bartlesville.

