Posted: May 19, 2022 12:25 PMUpdated: May 19, 2022 12:25 PM

Garrett Giles

Barnsdall High School's graduation will take place at the Bartlesville Community Center at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 19.

The commencement ceremony will air live on 1500 AM, 99.1 FM KPGM.

The broadcast is made possible courtesy of Holden's Septic, the Barnsdall Nursing Home, and Performance Operating Company.